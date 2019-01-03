See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Shamsher Lakhian, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (65)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shamsher Lakhian, MD

Dr. Shamsher Lakhian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev Med School.

Dr. Lakhian works at ENDOCRINE ASSOCIATES OF DALLAS in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lakhian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Associates of Dallas
    1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 1850, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (372) 867-4658
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Endocrine Associates of Dallas
    10260 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-5535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Hypoglycemia
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Essential Tremor
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diverticulitis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Shamsher Lakhian, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104879907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Guru Nanak Dev Med School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lakhian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakhian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lakhian has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

