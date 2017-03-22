Dr. Shamsi Vatannia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vatannia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamsi Vatannia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.
University Healthcare Alliance27212 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 785-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very friendly doctor. Dr. Vatannia took care of my second pregnancy and delivery. I had the easiest painless(almost) vaginal delivery under her care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Vatannia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vatannia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vatannia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vatannia has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vatannia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vatannia speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vatannia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vatannia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vatannia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vatannia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.