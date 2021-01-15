Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khwaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD
Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.
Killeen Neurology PA2105 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 554-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
Dr. Khwaja quickly diagnosed my absence seizures that have been bothering me for some time. I'm very glad I saw him and will continue to be his patient. I highly recommend him.
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Khwaja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khwaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khwaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khwaja has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khwaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khwaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khwaja.
