Overview of Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD

Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Khwaja works at Central California Heart And Lung Surgery in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.