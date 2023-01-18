Dr. Shan Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shan Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Shan Cheng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-2955
-
2
Indianapolis Gastroenterology, Inc11911 N Meridian St Ste 128, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 865-2955
-
3
Indianapolis Gastroenterology, Inc3000 S State Road 135 Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 865-2955
-
4
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc8920 Southpointe Dr Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
He is a doctor I like. He asked me what problems I had, I told him about my problem and he listened to me very carefully and told me a lot of reassuring things. He has extraordinary gentleness, he is calm and very interested in what I was telling him. He took my worries away. I recommend it with great pleasure! He is a grade 10+ doctor. I also want to thank you for everything, Dr. Shan Cheng ??
About Dr. Shan Cheng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1336264175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.