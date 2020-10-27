Overview of Dr. Shan Guo, MD

Dr. Shan Guo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Guo works at Millennium Oncology in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.