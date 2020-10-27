Dr. Shan Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shan Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shan Guo, MD
Dr. Shan Guo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Guo works at
Dr. Guo's Office Locations
Millennium Oncology22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-4173Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guo is the best doctor! I cannot give her enough stars! Everything a top-notch doctor should be! Professional, very compassionate & caring, listens and explains everything concerning your situation. She goes above and beyond. She was a huge blessing when having to deal with cancer. Visiting her was always a positive experience! Love her!
About Dr. Shan Guo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1144405945
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St Vincent's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.