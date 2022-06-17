Dr. Shan Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shan Lin, MD
Dr. Shan Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Glaucoma Associates of Northern California55 STEVENSON ST, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 353-2608
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I was already blinded by dense cataracts so I needed to act fast. Yet I had a specific outcome that I was hoping for, so I did consult with two other doctors before landing in Dr. Lin's office (stumbling into it actually). Dr. Lin was kind, compassionate, and did a perfect job. My vision outcome is fantastic. Thanks so much, Dr. Lin!
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- Tufts University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lin speaks Minnan.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
