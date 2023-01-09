Overview of Dr. Shan-Ren Zhou, MD

Dr. Shan-Ren Zhou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from Xu Zhou Medical College - China and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Zhou works at Mid Tennessee Neurology Associates PLC in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.