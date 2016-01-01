Dr. Sivendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shan Sivendra, MD
Overview of Dr. Shan Sivendra, MD
Dr. Shan Sivendra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Jaffna Teaching Hospital
Dr. Sivendra works at
Dr. Sivendra's Office Locations
Dba Back and Body Medical133 E 58th St Ste 708, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 371-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
About Dr. Shan Sivendra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Greek
- 1538154307
Education & Certifications
- Jaffna Teaching Hospital
- Kasturba Hospital

Dr. Sivendra speaks Greek.
Dr. Sivendra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivendra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.