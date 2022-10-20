Dr. Shan Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shan Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Shan Thomas, MD
Dr. Shan Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Templeton Women's Health Center350 Posada Ln Ste 202, Templeton, CA 93465 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Staff is great, he's on time, he spends time talking to you about your needs, he is helpful, kind, and has great advice. I recommend him to friends all the time and would not hesitate to do so.
About Dr. Shan Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1821017294
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
