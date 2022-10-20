Overview of Dr. Shan Thomas, MD

Dr. Shan Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Templeton Women's Health Center in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.