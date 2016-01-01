See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Shana Josephs, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shana Josephs, MD

Dr. Shana Josephs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Josephs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    4107 Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 814-0444
  2. 2
    Hoping Hearts Home Care Llc.
    3800 N Lamar Blvd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 814-0444
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Shana Josephs, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477757581
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Josephs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Josephs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josephs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josephs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

