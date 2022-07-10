Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD
Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Miskovsky's Office Locations
University Hospital Health System11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
- 3 1000 Auburn Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5160
University Hosp Sys Orthpdc Sgy960 Clague Rd Ste 3110, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was the 2nd knee specialist I saw about my knee. My boss told me to go through university hospital. My first appointment with her I felt like my time wasn't wasted with. She spent quite a bit of time with me for our 1st appointment. She looked at both my knees, and wanted me to get an mri of my right knee to find out what was wrong with my knee. My 2nd appointment she told me the results, and didnt beat around the bush tell me what was wrong. I found out I needed surgery since my scl, and meniscus were both torn. I was able to book my surgery the following week with her. She didn't keep me waiting. I was glad to book it as soon as I can since winter time is our busiest time of the yeah. My besties husband even asked me for her number for one of his co-workers was having problems with their acl
About Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760416259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
