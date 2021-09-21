Overview

Dr. Shana Shoulson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Shoulson works at RWJPE Piscataway Dunellen Family Practice in Piscataway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.