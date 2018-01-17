Dr. Shana Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shana Wallace, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2159
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Wallace is the best! I recommend her highly!
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1013040666
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
