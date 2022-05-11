Overview

Dr. Shana Weiss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern VA Med Sch and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Weiss works at North Shore Primary Care in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.