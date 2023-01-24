Overview of Dr. Shana Wingo, MD

Dr. Shana Wingo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Wingo works at Arizona Oncology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.