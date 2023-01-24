Dr. Shana Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shana Wingo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shana Wingo, MD
Dr. Shana Wingo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Wingo works at
Dr. Wingo's Office Locations
-
1
Institute for Bone & Joint2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 253-5300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Deer Valley - Gynecologic Oncology19646 N 27th Ave Ste 403, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-4477
- 3 2925 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 265-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wingo?
Dr Wingo and her staff are wonderful. Very caring, very knowledgeable. After surgery, my incision looks awesome.
About Dr. Shana Wingo, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1972613727
Education & Certifications
- Gynecologic Oncology At University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingo works at
Dr. Wingo has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wingo speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.