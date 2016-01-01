Dr. Shanan Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanan Munoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shanan Munoz, MD
Dr. Shanan Munoz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Munoz's Office Locations
Plano Neurology4601 Old Shepard Pl Ste 406, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-3535
Utsw Maternal Fetal Medicine At St Paul5959 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shanan Munoz, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528075132
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tex Southwestern Parkland
- Univ Of Tex Southwestern Parkland
- Okla Univ Of Tulsa Med Coll
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
