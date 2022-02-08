Dr. Shandra Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shandra Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shandra Wilson, MD
Dr. Shandra Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Prowers Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Englewood Office499 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 733-8848
Centura Orthopedics & Spine2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 649-3710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Associates799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 733-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Prowers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After being diagnosed with high grade muscle invasive bladder cancer in Colorado Springs, and having a not great experience with the doctors there. I luckly found out about Dr. Wilson in Denver. I am so thankful to have had her for my surgeon! She is the kindest and one most knowledgeable urology surgeons in the country. Every nurse in the hospital when I was having my surgery told me how lucky I was to have her. My surgery and recovery went great and my life with my new bladder has been better than I expected. I am so thankful for her kindness and skills during one of the hardest times I had to go through.
About Dr. Shandra Wilson, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275557043
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Urology
