Overview of Dr. Shandy Karrick, DO

Dr. Shandy Karrick, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Karrick works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalist Richmond in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.