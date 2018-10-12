Overview

Dr. Shane Blacker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Tempe, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Diplomate Of The Arizona Board Of Orthodontics



Dr. Blacker works at Blacker Orthodontics in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.