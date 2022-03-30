Dr. Shane Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Clark, MD
Dr. Shane Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Wooster Community Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Twin Oaks - WOOSTEr324 E Milltown Rd Ste C, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (330) 345-1540
Twin Oaks - MILLERSBURG1261 Wooster Rd, Millersburg, OH 44654 Directions (330) 345-1540
Hospital Affiliations
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The staff is super fun at this practice but even more intentional with treatment and assistance. Dr. Clark is incredibly thorough, takes pride in educating patients, incredibly kind, and doesn’t show the least amount of arrogance. Literally the best clinical experience I’ve had in quite some time! I work in healthcare, HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Shane Clark, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1548495336
- The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Dermatology
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.