Overview

Dr. Shane Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Twin Oaks Dermatology and Eye Surgery in Wooster, OH with other offices in Millersburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.