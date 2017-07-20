Overview

Dr. Shane Darrah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Darrah works at Southeastern Cardiology Associates in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.