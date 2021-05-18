Dr. Shane Dormady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dormady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Dormady, MD
Overview of Dr. Shane Dormady, MD
Dr. Shane Dormady, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Dormady's Office Locations
El Camino Hospital Cancer Center2505 Hospital Dr Ste 1, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-8338
Valley Medical Oncology Consultants2490 Hospital Dr Ste 111, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-8338
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In addition to Dr. Dormody's knowledge and expertise in his field, he is also one of the most caring and empathetic people on planet earth. Fortunately, my care from him is for an iron deficiency and not cancer, yet he gives me the same care and concern he would give to his most ill patients. I believe that he is not just one of the best, he is the best.
About Dr. Shane Dormady, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Medical Center, Hematology/Medical Oncology
- Duke University - School of Medicine
- Duke University - School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Union College
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
