Overview

Dr. Shane Hamman, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hamman works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.