Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Michigan City, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Harmon works at
Locations
Michigan City Dental PC4212 E MICHIGAN BLVD, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 262-1592
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shane is extremely professional about his work. He is straight forward and an overall nice guy! I highly recommend choosing him!
About Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1619383023
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
