Dr. Shane Hawksworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shane Hawksworth, MD
Dr. Shane Hawksworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Hawksworth works at
Dr. Hawksworth's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West1700 N Oregon St Ste 710, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7599
-
2
Neurosurgical Specialists of El Paso - East10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 220, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 995-8408
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgery, he explained it very well and cared about it every step of the way. Thank you.
About Dr. Shane Hawksworth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1831484948
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawksworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawksworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawksworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawksworth works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawksworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawksworth.
