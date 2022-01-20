Overview

Dr. Shane Keller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Keller works at Village Medical in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.