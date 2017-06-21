Dr. Shane Kimball, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Kimball, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shane Kimball, DO
Dr. Shane Kimball, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Kimball's Office Locations
Renal Associates9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed as a type 2 diabetic over 20 years ago and Dr. Kimball has been very helpful in maintaining my kidney function the last several years. He has been a very helpful resource any time I have been in the hospital. His office visits are informative and I've always felt he is personally concerned about my overall health. I highly recommend his for anyone needing a nephrologist.
About Dr. Shane Kimball, DO
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1396747606
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Nephrology
Dr. Kimball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimball works at
Dr. Kimball has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.