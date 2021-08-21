Overview

Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Lipskind works at Arizona Center For Fertility Studies in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.