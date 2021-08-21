Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-4792Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 7:00pm
Arizona Center for Fertility Studies8997 E Desert Cove Ave Fl 2, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-4792
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lipskind and his team were absolutely incredible throughout our journey to our baby girl who is now 5 months old. He and his team were always attentive, caring and extremely empathic helping us navigate through our infertility. Dr Lipskind was patient and listened to our anxiety and frustrations related to the covid restrictions delaying our transfer date during several phone appointments. Lesley and Jen were so caring and always made me feel at ease during all of our appointments. From Elizabeth at the front desk to the medical assistants and nurses to Dr Lipskind I can’t say enough positive things. You helped us to create the most beautiful baby girl and made our dreams come true. I’m so grateful to ACFS and would highly recommend them to my closest family and friends! Thank you so much!
About Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipskind has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipskind accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipskind speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipskind. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipskind.
