Dr. Shane Machen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine - Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Machen works at Machen Family Medicine in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.