Dr. Shane Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale20401 N 73rd St Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (623) 208-7979
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
My partial knee replacement experience could not have been better! The office staff very nice and accommodating from my first visit through my post surgery follow up. I never felt that I was bothering anyone with questions. My first meeting with Dr. Martin made me feel very comfortable with my upcoming surgery. Dr Martin thoroughly explained the procedure and what to expect post surgery. I am now 3 week post surgery and feeling great i have been able to walk without a walker 8 days after my procedure. Dr Martin came highly recommended, he and his staff did not disappoint. Without hesitation I would highly recommend Dr. Martin. I am very happy I traveled from Chicago for this procedure!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
- University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati OH
- University of Cincinnati
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Juniata College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
