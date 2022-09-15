Dr. Monnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shane Monnett, DO
Overview of Dr. Shane Monnett, DO
Dr. Shane Monnett, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV.
Dr. Monnett works at
Dr. Monnett's Office Locations
Wvu Medicine & Specialty Office3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 351-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Monnett in Sept. 2021. He did a biopsy. He called me at 7 p.m. one week later and spent about half an hour explaining the type of cancer I had and my options. In Nov. he performed a patial breast removal. He prayed with me before all procedures and visits. He is a very caring and encouraging doctor. He makes you feel comfortable with your treatment.
About Dr. Shane Monnett, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1760829378
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Monnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monnett.
