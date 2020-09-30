Overview of Dr. Shane Reynolds, DPM

Dr. Shane Reynolds, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Reynolds works at Arch Foot Care in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Ansonia, CT and New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.