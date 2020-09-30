Dr. Shane Reynolds, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Reynolds, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Arch Foot Care488 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-0442Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
New Haven Foot Surgeons135 Division St, Ansonia, CT 06401 Directions (203) 736-9465
New Haven Foot Surgeons330 Orchard St Ste 203, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 777-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. He was extremely nice, professional and diagnosed me very quickly. Also, I liked That he was pragmatic in his advice. He took his time and listened. A+
About Dr. Shane Reynolds, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1780079269
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Keuka College
