Dr. Shane Sheffield, MD
Overview of Dr. Shane Sheffield, MD
Dr. Shane Sheffield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sheffield's Office Locations
-
1
Cullman Regional Medical Center1800 AL Highway 157 Ste 302, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 736-6224
-
2
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4462MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4462
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Delievered my son and will be delievering my daughter in november i wouldnt trust or use any other doctor. He is the best
About Dr. Shane Sheffield, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558476200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Sheffield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheffield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheffield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheffield has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheffield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheffield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheffield.
