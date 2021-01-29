Dr. Shane Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Sims, MD
Overview of Dr. Shane Sims, MD
Dr. Shane Sims, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sims' Office Locations
Women's Health Associates1050 River Oaks Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-0134
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sims is absolutely amazing! I started seeing him around the third or fourth month of my first pregnancy because my previous doctor made me extremely uncomfortable. My first visit with Dr. Sims, I received my first sonogram, answers to all of my questions before I asked and if I had more questions later, I could call his office and speak to a nurse without being chastised as I was with my previous doctor and nurse. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to experience delivery with Dr. Sims (lol), he was still caring and attentive about my concerns afterwards. I recommend him to all of my family and friends and wish to have him deliver my babies as long as my body will produce. Truly an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Shane Sims, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538344585
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
