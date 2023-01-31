Overview

Dr. Shane Son, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics and Multicare Capital Medical Center.



Dr. Son works at Judith & Shane Son Mds in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.