Dr. Shane Sopp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shane Sopp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 492-5005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community General Hospital4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-5005MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was so thankful to find Dr. Sopp, but I’m so sad that he’s retiring. He’s friendly and positive, and gave me hope for the bladder condition I had been suffering with for months. I’m going to have surgery soon and I am expecting great results. I’m looking forward to the day I can live a normal life again. If he was still practicing I would highly recommend him. He’s one of the best doctors I’ve ever been to.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497741243
- SUNY Upstate
- New York Medical College
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sopp has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sopp speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sopp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sopp.
