Overview

Dr. Shane Stone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Stone works at North Texas Medical-Surgical Clinic Denton in Denton, TX with other offices in Columbus, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.