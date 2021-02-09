Overview

Dr. Shane Summers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Summers works at Unifour Family Health Care in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.