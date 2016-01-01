Dr. Shaneel Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaneel Shah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Garnet Health Medical Center707 E Main St # 33, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-1000
- 2 750 Veterans Hwy, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (734) 883-4714
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Government Medical College Surat
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
