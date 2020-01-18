See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD

Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Guan works at Quick Relief Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guan's Office Locations

    Quick Relief Clinic
    275 Carpenter Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 (404) 497-9739

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2020
    He’s great for what I needed.
    E.S — Jan 18, 2020
    About Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1811965957
    Education & Certifications

    • GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.