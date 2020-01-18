Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD
Overview of Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD
Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Guan works at
Dr. Guan's Office Locations
Quick Relief Clinic275 Carpenter Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 497-9739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guan?
He’s great for what I needed.
About Dr. Shangbo Guan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1811965957
Education & Certifications
- GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guan works at
Dr. Guan speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guan.
