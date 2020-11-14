Dr. Shani Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Delaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shani Delaney, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Delaney works at
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
We are from yakima and had to move to seattle during our pregnancy because of high risk and our daughter had an omphalocele. We were assigned to Delaney, and while in the beginning we were very upset but of course with the pregnancy we had any parent would be. Delaney is amazing and gave us the worst possibilities that could potentially happen because we could not verify anything until we had our baby. She has great bedside manners, set us up with everything we needed and doctors just incase. Well my baby came out with the best possible outcome, left icu at childrens within a month, feeding tube came out at almost 5 months and she is an amazing 6 year old now. Delaney even came to see me at UW after going to see my baby girl addalynn at childrens! Your an amazing doctor, thank you for taking all the precautions you did!
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1639205875
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
