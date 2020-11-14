Overview

Dr. Shani Delaney, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Delaney works at Primary Care at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

