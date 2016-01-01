Dr. Kotadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shani Kotadia, MD
Overview of Dr. Shani Kotadia, MD
Dr. Shani Kotadia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Copper Queen Community Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Kotadia's Office Locations
Southwest Kidney Institute Plc1645 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-6265
- 2 629 N Highway 90 Byp, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 459-7791
Benson Hospital450 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 327-6265Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 4 10350 E Drexel Rd Unit 160, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 327-6265
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shani Kotadia, MD
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotadia has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotadia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotadia.
