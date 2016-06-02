Dr. Shani Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shani Stein, MD
Dr. Shani Stein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Vantage Health System Inc93 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-0500
-
2
Shani Stein MD175 Cedar Ln Ste 3, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 591-5230
-
3
Serv Behavioral Health System Inc.777 Bloomfield Ave, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 594-0125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
I have been working with Dr. Stein for 6 years. My diagnosis consists of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, intermittent explosive disorder, and anhedonia. I have come a long way thanks to Dr. Stein. She has helped me quell my anger a lot and find things to bring joy into my life. Dr. Stein encouraged me during every session me to move forward in life. I've held a job for a couple of years and have gone back to school. She listens well while making good eye contact and has a sense of humor.
About Dr. Shani Stein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1023207263
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- University Hospital of Brooklyn ( Downstate )
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.