Dr. Shani Studnik, DO is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Studnik works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Weston, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.