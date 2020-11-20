Dr. Shani Studnik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Studnik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shani Studnik, DO is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Studnik works at
Locations
Skin & Cancer Associates17170 Royal Palm Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 349-3376
Primary Office2999 NE 191st St Ph 1, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-1151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Efficient and effectively treats my skin concerns. I have been using him for years. Responsive & caring office staff. Fun personality.
About Dr. Shani Studnik, DO
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1366447906
Education & Certifications
- NOVA Southeastern Univ/North Broward Hosp District
- Florida Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Studnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Studnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Studnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Studnik works at
Dr. Studnik has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm.
Dr. Studnik speaks Hebrew.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Studnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
