Dr. Shanil Harkins, MD
Dr. Shanil Harkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 204, Smyrna, GA 30080
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very pleasant. Dr. Harkins and staff Very nice. She explained Plan Of Care and reasons for it vary well.
About Dr. Shanil Harkins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821250267
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
