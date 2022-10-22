Overview

Dr. Shanil Harkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Harkins works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.