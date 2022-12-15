Overview

Dr. Shanin Gross, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Virtua Pride Primary Care in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.