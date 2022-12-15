See All Family Doctors in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Shanin Gross, DO

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shanin Gross, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Gross works at Virtua Pride Primary Care in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua Pride Primary Care
    141 Route 70 E Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 (856) 985-7373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 15, 2022
    Prior to my ER visit I had made a new patient appointment with Virtua Pride Primary Care for March 2023 due to the lack of knowledge and affirming care I was receiving with my current provider. Virtua ER referred me to gastro for follow up. My current provider was not able to provide a referral for some reason and I was turned away from my gastro appoint and scheduled 9 months out for next avail. Virtua Pride contacted me because they saw in my chart that I was having trouble being seen due to a referral issue and took the initiative to contact me, giving me an appointment two days later. From the initial phone call to leaving the office earlier today, my experience was caring, affirming, warm and welcoming. Kristin put me at ease and took the time to gather all the info that brought me in. Dr. Gross took the time to understand what brought me there and addressed my problems with knowledge and care. I have my gastro appointment scheduled for tomorrow.
    Brad Bailey — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Shanin Gross, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1992749535
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Marlton Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanin Gross, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at Virtua Pride Primary Care in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    Dr. Gross speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

