Overview

Dr. Shanique Jarrett, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Jarrett works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI with other offices in Clintonville, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.