Overview

Dr. Shankar Lakhani, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Lakhani works at Family Allergy & Asthma Care in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.