Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD

Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS

Dr. Lakshman works at Pasadena Surgeons in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lakshman's Office Locations

    Pasadena Surgeons
    10 Congress St Ste 360, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 683-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis

Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperthermia-Induced Defects Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 01, 2021
    I had my hands Dupoitren surgery (finger triggering) with Dr. Lakshman. He is an excellent surgeon. I am very impressed with his professionalism.
    Vahe Mkrtchyan — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD
    About Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699799023
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

