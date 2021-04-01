Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakshman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD
Overview of Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD
Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Lakshman works at
Dr. Lakshman's Office Locations
-
1
Pasadena Surgeons10 Congress St Ste 360, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 683-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakshman?
I had my hands Dupoitren surgery (finger triggering) with Dr. Lakshman. He is an excellent surgeon. I am very impressed with his professionalism.
About Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1699799023
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakshman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakshman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakshman works at
Dr. Lakshman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakshman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakshman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakshman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakshman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.